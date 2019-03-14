JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Director Michael J. Glosserman Sells 20,000 Shares

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Director Michael J. Glosserman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $811,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of JBGS stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $40.78. The stock had a trading volume of 185,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.73. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $41.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,930,000 after acquiring an additional 46,385 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 287,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 25,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBGS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

