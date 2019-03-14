ITT Inc (ITT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $678.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) to report sales of $678.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $668.00 million and the highest is $689.00 million. ITT posted sales of $689.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.53 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 12.16%. ITT’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITT. Zacks Investment Research raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in ITT by 4,727.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,673,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,276 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ITT by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $466,635,000 after acquiring an additional 945,321 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,672,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,924,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in ITT by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,658,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,331,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $57.07. The company had a trading volume of 839,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,112. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64. ITT has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and technology. Its activities include manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions, and Control Technologies.

