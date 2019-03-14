Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia reduced its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,486 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Israel Chemicals were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,959,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 905,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 631,901 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,226,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,905,000 after buying an additional 2,855,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 1,551,404.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 961,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 961,871 shares during the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ICL opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. Israel Chemicals Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

ICL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Israel Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash, salt, and Polysulphate; and produces, markets, and sells pure magnesium and magnesium alloys, as well as produces dry carnallite and related by-products, including chlorine and sylvinite.

