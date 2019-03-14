ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G (HEWG) Shares Sold by Delek Group Ltd.

Delek Group Ltd. lessened its position in ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G (BMV:HEWG) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,717 shares during the quarter. Delek Group Ltd.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G during the 3rd quarter worth about $681,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G during the 4th quarter worth about $978,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,508,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G by 707.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares during the period.

Get ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G alerts:

Shares of HEWG stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.14. 2,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,578. ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G has a 52 week low of $460.00 and a 52 week high of $578.00.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/ishares-tr-ishares-cy-hedged-msci-g-hewg-shares-sold-by-delek-group-ltd.html.

Featured Article: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G (BMV:HEWG).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.