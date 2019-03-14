iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Position Lowered by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,289.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 301,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,667,000 after acquiring an additional 295,661 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 53,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,246,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 468,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $154.98 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $125.81 and a 12 month high of $173.39.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Position Lowered by Usca Ria LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/ishares-russell-2000-etf-iwm-position-lowered-by-usca-ria-llc.html.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.