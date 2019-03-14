iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Stake Lowered by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,752 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $19,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $821,000. Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,647,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,378,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $149.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,561. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $157.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

