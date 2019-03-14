iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,813,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $13,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 134,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 293,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

BATS:INDA opened at $34.55 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

