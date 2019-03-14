iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (SMLF) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 569.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 24,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 20,604 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 41,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,094. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $45.04.

