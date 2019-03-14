iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Stake Raised by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,974 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of HL Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $283.15 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

