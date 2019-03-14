Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.4% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Watermark Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $107,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $114.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $97.68 and a twelve month high of $120.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Imperial Capital upgraded Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.84.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,218.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $124,178.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,458,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,704. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

