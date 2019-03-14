Investors Purchase High Volume of Garmin Call Options (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 26,979 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,682% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,514 call options.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Garmin from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on Garmin and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $75.00 price objective on Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.19.

Get Garmin alerts:

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $125,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $221,025.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,688,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,766,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Garmin by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 363,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 69,820 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN opened at $83.94 on Thursday. Garmin has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $85.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $932.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/investors-purchase-high-volume-of-garmin-call-options-grmn.html.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.