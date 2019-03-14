Investors Purchase High Volume of Garmin Call Options (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 26,979 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,682% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,514 call options.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Garmin from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on Garmin and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $75.00 price objective on Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.19.
In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $125,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $221,025.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,688,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.
GRMN opened at $83.94 on Thursday. Garmin has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $85.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.
Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $932.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 57.45%.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
