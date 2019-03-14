Investors Buy Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $113.04 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $83.45 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $29.59 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF had the 30th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded down ($0.23) for the day and closed at $116.44
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.3584 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,128,600.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,126,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126,605 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 444.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,828,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,299,000 after acquiring an additional 890,985 shares during the last quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 2,348,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,906,000 after acquiring an additional 152,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,271.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,184,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,786 shares during the last quarter.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:LQD)
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.
See Also: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.