Investors bought shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $113.04 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $83.45 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $29.59 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF had the 30th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded down ($0.23) for the day and closed at $116.44

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.3584 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,128,600.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,126,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126,605 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 444.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,828,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,299,000 after acquiring an additional 890,985 shares during the last quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 2,348,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,906,000 after acquiring an additional 152,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,271.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,184,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,786 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/investors-buy-shares-of-ishares-iboxx-investment-grade-corporate-bond-etf-lqd-on-weakness.html.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.