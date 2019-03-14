Investors Buy Pinduoduo (PDD) on Weakness on Disappointing Earnings

Traders purchased shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) on weakness during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. $307.24 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $277.63 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $29.61 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Pinduoduo had the 14th highest net in-flow for the day. Pinduoduo traded down ($5.31) for the day and closed at $25.12The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. The company’s revenue was up 379.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Pinduoduo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Friday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,610,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 458.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 73,453 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Pinduoduo by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 234,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,823,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in Pinduoduo by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,486,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,792,000 after buying an additional 70,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

