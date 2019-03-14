Investors Buy iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $63.55 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $15.65 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $47.90 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded down ($0.03) for the day and closed at $87.95
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 477.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,024,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,657,000 after buying an additional 4,154,153 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000.
