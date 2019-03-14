Investors Buy iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $278.12 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $76.66 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $201.46 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF had the highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded down ($0.04) for the day and closed at $59.94

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

