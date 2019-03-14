Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Expedia Group (EXPE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) in the last few weeks:

3/12/2019 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2019 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2019 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $123.31 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/25/2019 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2019 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Expedia reported strong fourth quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues improved year over year on the back of growing gross bookings and stayed room nights. Moreover, strong performance of HomeAway, Brand Expedia and Expedia Partner Solutions drove the results further. Additionally, the company’s strong initiatives toward strengthening footprints in the domestic regions continued to aid growth to its domestic stayed room nights. We believe the company’s strength in Core OTA, Brand Expedia, Expedia Partner Solutions and Egencia will continue to benefit its market position. The expansion of global lodging portfolio will also continue to aid the lodging revenues of Expedia. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, sluggishness in the company’s trivago segment remains an overhang. Also, intensifying competition in the online travel space is a concern.”

2/8/2019 – Expedia Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2019 – Expedia Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

2/8/2019 – Expedia Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

2/8/2019 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2019 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2019 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $145.00 to $150.00.

2/6/2019 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Expedia’s sluggishness in the company’s trivago segment remains an overhang. Also, intensifying competition in the online travel space is a concern. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, the company is benefiting from its well performing HomeAway, Brand Expedia, Expedia Partner Solutions and Hotels.com which are aiding its gross bookings and stayed room nights. This remains the key driver of its top-line growth. Also, strong initiatives toward bolstering footprints in the domestic regions are driving the company's domestic stayed room nights. We believe Expedia’s strength in Core OTA, Brand Expedia, Hotels.com, Expedia Partner Solutions and Egencia will continue to benefit its market position. The expanding global lodging portfolio is also aiding the lodging revenues of Expedia.”

2/5/2019 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2019 – Expedia Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $142.00.

2/4/2019 – Expedia Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We would view a share swap deal between the proposed terms positively for EXPE. While EXPE should benefit from net accretion (from a reduction in effective share count), Liberty is likely interested in eliminating the liquidity discount on its Expedia stake (held by Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc). What’s Proposed. Expedia’s proposal (Proposal 1) calls for a share exchange ratio (SER) of 0.347 for each outstanding share of Liberty Series A common stock and Liberty Series B common stock. Liberty’s proposal (Proposal 2) on the other hand calls for a possible SER of 0.373. Net Impact/Accretion on EXPE. Assuming one of these proposals were accepted, Expedia’s proposal will result in issuance of 19.892M shares of Expedia common stock in lieu of Liberty common stock. Liberty’s proposal will result in issuance of 21.383M Expedia stock.””

1/31/2019 – Expedia Group is now covered by analysts at Vertical Group. They set a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/21/2019 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Expedia is benefiting from its well performing HomeAway, Brand Expedia, Expedia Partner Solutions and Hotels.com which are aiding its gross bookings and stayed room nights. This remains the key driver of its top-line growth. Also, strong initiatives toward bolstering footprints in the domestic regions are driving the company's domestic stayed room nights. We believe Expedia’s strength in Core OTA, Brand Expedia, Hotels.com, Expedia Partner Solutions and Egencia will continue to benefit its market position. The expanding global lodging portfolio is also aiding the lodging revenues of Expedia. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release. The company has mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, sluggishness in the company’s trivago segment remains an overhang. Also, intensifying competition in the online travel space is a concern. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

1/14/2019 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Expedia is benefiting from its well performing HomeAway, Brand Expedia, Expedia Partner Solutions and Hotels.com which are aiding its gross bookings and stayed room nights. This remains the key driver of its top-line growth. Additionally, the company’s strong initiatives toward expanding footprints in the domestic regions are driving its domestic stayed room nights. We believe Expedia’s strength in Core OTA, Brand Expedia, Hotels.com, Expedia Partner Solutions and Egencia will continue to benefit its market position. The expansion of global lodging portfolio will also continue to aid the lodging revenues of Expedia. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release. However, sluggishness in the company’s trivago segment remains an overhang. Also, intensifying competition in the online travel space is a concern. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Shares of EXPE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.69. 4,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. Expedia Group Inc has a 52-week low of $104.16 and a 52-week high of $139.77.

Get Expedia Group Inc alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In related news, insider Mark D. Okerstrom sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.80, for a total transaction of $701,330.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,669,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $204,108.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,063.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,508 shares of company stock worth $15,999,089. Insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,832,787 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $882,363,000 after acquiring an additional 250,021 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,379,276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $440,928,000 after buying an additional 152,165 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $251,880,000 after buying an additional 389,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,162 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $175,222,000 after buying an additional 104,159 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,819 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $156,112,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.