Investar (ISTR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Shares of ISTR stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,681. Investar has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Investar had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. Research analysts predict that Investar will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,383 shares of company stock valued at $57,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 1,121.6% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 271,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 249,648 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 169,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 279,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

