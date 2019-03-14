Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) Position Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $86,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $4.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

