Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,497,566 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the February 15th total of 44,889,012 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,244,387 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,811.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ opened at $177.01 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $143.46 and a 1 year high of $187.53.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

