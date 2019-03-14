Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Shares Bought by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 5.3% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,007,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,345,675,000 after buying an additional 4,353,877 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14,018.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 3,041,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,227,000 after buying an additional 3,020,250 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 569.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,159,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,482 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $231,371,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $216,581,000. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $176.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,045,408. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $143.46 and a twelve month high of $187.53.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

