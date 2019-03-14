Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,982 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,458,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Invesco by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 222,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 159,025 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 70,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 23,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays lowered Invesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.
In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco bought 425,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,401.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rod Canion bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,184.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 455,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,902 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
