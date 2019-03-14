Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,982 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,458,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Invesco by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 222,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 159,025 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 70,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 23,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays lowered Invesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Invesco stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco bought 425,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,401.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rod Canion bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,184.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 455,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,902 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/invesco-ltd-ivz-shares-sold-by-aviva-plc.html.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.