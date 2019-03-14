Intuit Inc. (INTU) SVP Kerry J. Mclean Sells 12,176 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 12,176 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total transaction of $3,053,010.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,385.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

INTU stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $255.83. 551,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.51 and a 52 week high of $255.76.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 53.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 41.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/intuit-inc-intu-svp-kerry-j-mclean-sells-12176-shares.html.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.