Intrust Bank NA Has $1.48 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,823 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP David Ogden Fairhurst sold 76,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.25, for a total value of $13,620,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $5,408,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,249,437 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $182.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.52. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $153.13 and a 1-year high of $190.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 104.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.11.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

