Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $7.58 Million in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 371,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of H&E Equipment Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 366.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Paul Arnold purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,854.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Bruckmann purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 767,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,016,994.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HEES traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.33. 27,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.62. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $42.37.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $345.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.50 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

