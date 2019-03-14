Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $10.39 Million in OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 141,769 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,000. OSI Systems accounts for about 1.7% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth $12,841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,403,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on OSI Systems to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In related news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 675 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $60,169.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $654,555.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Deepak Chopra sold 69,574 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $6,112,075.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,135,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,657 shares of company stock valued at $13,682,447 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,545. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.45.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $303.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.18 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

