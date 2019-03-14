Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 205,009 Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 205,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,712,000. Murphy USA makes up about 2.6% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Murphy USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 956.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 449,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 407,257 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 25.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,200,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,604,000 after acquiring an additional 247,202 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth about $12,846,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $9,514,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 103.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 218,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 111,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Friday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

NYSE MUSA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Murphy USA Inc has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.26). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

