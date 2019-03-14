Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) Holdings Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,875 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.09% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5,520.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

ITCI opened at $13.27 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $25.82.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $193,831.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,822,091.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence J. Hineline sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $86,579.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,464.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,080 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

