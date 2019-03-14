INTL CONS AIRL/S (ICAGY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ICAGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get INTL CONS AIRL/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $14.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for INTL CONS AIRL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL CONS AIRL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.