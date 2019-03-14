International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (THM) Short Interest Up 1.0% in February

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 728,439 shares, an increase of 1.0% from the February 15th total of 720,916 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,680 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 9.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,234,678 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 104,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943,902 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 674,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of THM opened at $0.57 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.78.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

