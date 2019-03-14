International Consolidated Airlns Grp (IAG) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAG. HSBC set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Macquarie set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 702.87 ($9.18).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock opened at GBX 548.40 ($7.17) on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 12-month low of GBX 516 ($6.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 680.60 ($8.89).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of €0.52 ($0.60) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 7.33%. This is a positive change from International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s previous dividend of $0.15.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

