Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) Receives $43.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

IDTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Charter Equity lowered shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Get Integrated Device Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IDTI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.27. 2,576,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. Integrated Device Technology has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $240.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.64 million. Integrated Device Technology had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integrated Device Technology will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDTI. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $143,381,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 4,743.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,461,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,410,867 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $95,985,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 989.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,173,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,271,000 after buying an additional 1,974,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the 4th quarter worth $84,707,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Device Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Device Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.