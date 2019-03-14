Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) Receives $43.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.20.
IDTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Charter Equity lowered shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ IDTI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.27. 2,576,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. Integrated Device Technology has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDTI. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $143,381,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 4,743.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,461,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,410,867 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $95,985,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 989.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,173,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,271,000 after buying an additional 1,974,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the 4th quarter worth $84,707,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Integrated Device Technology
Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.
Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Device Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Device Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.