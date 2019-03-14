Instructure (INST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Instructure (NYSE:INST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based online education technology. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market and Bridge, for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences. The company’s platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and increase the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Instructure from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Instructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Instructure in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of Instructure stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 0.49. Instructure has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $49.17.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.79 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Instructure will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Instructure by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after buying an additional 29,657 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Instructure by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,258,000 after buying an additional 343,103 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Instructure by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 181,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 22,168 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Instructure by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Instructure by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 91,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K12 schools.

