Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $113,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $643,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,054 shares of company stock valued at $43,724,104 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 47,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $55.98 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $64.34.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 million. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.