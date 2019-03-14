Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.63.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.
In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $113,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $643,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,054 shares of company stock valued at $43,724,104 in the last ninety days.
Shares of INSP stock opened at $55.98 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $64.34.
Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 million. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
See Also: How to invest in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.