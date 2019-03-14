Insider Selling: TransUnion (TRU) EVP Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP David E. Wojczynski sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $593,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TRU traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,435. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.15 and a 12-month high of $79.48. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TransUnion by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,690,000 after buying an additional 46,138 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 379,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,924,000 after buying an additional 267,500 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in TransUnion by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

