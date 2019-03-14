Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Insider Sells 20,105 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) insider Matthew P. Flake sold 20,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $1,373,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,421,631.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $68.00. 477,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,665. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Loop Capital set a $67.00 price target on shares of Q2 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Q2 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.92 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

