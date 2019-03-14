Insider Selling: Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Insider Sells 1,975 Shares of Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Ralph L. Mcdade sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $61,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $34.11 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $216.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MYGN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Cowen raised Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 49,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

