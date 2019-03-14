Insider Selling: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) CFO Sells 280 Shares of Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $29,971.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MAA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.65. 59,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $108.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $398.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,674,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 508.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 68,201 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 42,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. KeyCorp set a $108.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.56.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

