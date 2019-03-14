Insider Selling: JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,576 shares in the company, valued at $7,252,769.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 11th, Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $45,450.00.

On Thursday, January 10th, Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $40,400.00.

On Thursday, December 13th, Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $44,250.00.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 68,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,660. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,343,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 85,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 149,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

