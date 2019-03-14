Insider Selling: Imax Corp (IMAX) VP Sells $1,000,990.12 in Stock

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) VP Robert D. Lister sold 44,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $1,000,990.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,163 shares in the company, valued at $875,684.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE IMAX opened at $23.40 on Thursday. Imax Corp has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. Imax had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Imax Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Imax by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Imax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imax by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Imax by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMAX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. B. Riley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Imax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

