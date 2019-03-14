Insider Selling: IDACORP Inc (IDA) CFO Sells $431,644.72 in Stock

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) CFO Steven R. Keen sold 4,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $431,644.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $100.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.39. IDACORP Inc has a 52-week low of $82.94 and a 52-week high of $102.44.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The coal producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $311.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.43 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,987 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in IDACORP by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 387 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in IDACORP by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,507 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

