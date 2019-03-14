Insider Selling: Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Insider Sells 1,144 Shares of Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 1,144 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $86,635.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,451 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,294.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Godaddy alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, Nima Kelly sold 683 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $49,469.69.

On Monday, March 11th, Nima Kelly sold 1,683 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $122,892.66.

On Thursday, February 28th, Nima Kelly sold 1,564 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $118,660.68.

NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $75.17. The stock had a trading volume of 873,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,692. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 119.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.66. Godaddy Inc has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $696.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.41 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of Godaddy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Godaddy to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,379,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Godaddy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after buying an additional 38,722 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Godaddy by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 40,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Godaddy by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valinor Management L.P. boosted its position in Godaddy by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 1,514,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,368,000 after buying an additional 237,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Insider Sells 1,144 Shares of Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/insider-selling-godaddy-inc-gddy-insider-sells-1144-shares-of-stock.html.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.