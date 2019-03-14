Insider Selling: Derwent London Plc (DLN) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) insider Simon P. Silver sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.56), for a total value of £814,250 ($1,063,961.85).

LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,239 ($42.32) on Thursday. Derwent London Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,745 ($35.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,344 ($43.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 46.75 ($0.61) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $19.10. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLN shares. Barclays lowered Derwent London to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,976 ($38.89) to GBX 2,960 ($38.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,163.17 ($41.33).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

