Insider Selling: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) SVP Sells 2,069 Shares of Stock

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) SVP Derek Mccandless sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $208,906.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $103.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $82.64 and a 12-month high of $117.82.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.89 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 20,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

