Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) SVP Sells 4,651 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) SVP Robert W. Schrepfer sold 4,651 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $299,663.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,974.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $64.31 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $57.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANIP shares. BidaskClub raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $74.00 price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Raymond James set a $73.00 price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 522,813 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,813 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 518,427 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 234,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 771.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 207,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 183,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) SVP Sells 4,651 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/insider-selling-ani-pharmaceuticals-inc-anip-svp-sells-4651-shares-of-stock.html.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.