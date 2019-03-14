Insider Selling: ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) CEO Sells 10,967 Shares of Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CEO William B. Ridenour sold 10,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $177,555.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ANGI opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.21.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

