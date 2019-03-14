Insider Selling: Alteryx Inc (AYX) SVP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) SVP Christopher M. Lal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $574,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher M. Lal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 28th, Christopher M. Lal sold 2,997 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $228,671.10.

On Wednesday, January 30th, Christopher M. Lal sold 2,757 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $189,378.33.

On Friday, December 14th, Christopher M. Lal sold 795 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $48,876.60.

AYX traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.30. The stock had a trading volume of 39,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,988. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $79.97.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.59 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alteryx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alteryx from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alteryx to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Alteryx from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

