Insider Buying: NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS) Director Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) Director George Martinez acquired 8,000 shares of NCI Building Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $50,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,389.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

George Martinez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 22nd, George Martinez acquired 12,000 shares of NCI Building Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00.

NYSE:NCS traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $6.51. 39,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.90. NCI Building Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $23.35.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $573.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.78 million. NCI Building Systems had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NCI Building Systems Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NCI Building Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $4,710,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $121,361,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NCI Building Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,033,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after buying an additional 66,446 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of NCI Building Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 301,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NCI Building Systems by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 111,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 22,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NCS shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of NCI Building Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NCI Building Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of NCI Building Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $9.00 price target on shares of NCI Building Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NCI Building Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NCI Building Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates in four segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, Insulated Metal Panels, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

