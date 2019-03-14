Insider Buying: HCI Group Inc (HCI) CEO Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) CEO Paresh Patel bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $288,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,243,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:HCI traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 87,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,078. HCI Group Inc has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $349.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.87.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). HCI Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCI Group Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from HCI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in HCI Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in HCI Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in HCI Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in HCI Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building.

