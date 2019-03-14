Insider Buying: FB Financial Corp (FBK) Director Purchases 2,933 Shares of Stock

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Director Raja J. Jubran purchased 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,985.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FBK traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,295. FB Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.91.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $73.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial Corp will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in FB Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,008,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,341,000 after purchasing an additional 35,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,134,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,730,000 after purchasing an additional 29,068 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 857,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in FB Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 740,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

