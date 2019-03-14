Insider Buying: CVS Health Corp (CVS) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Director C David Brown II bought 10,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $531,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,685.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CVS stock opened at $56.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.93 and a 52 week high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $54.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 billion. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,271,000 after purchasing an additional 73,896 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 60,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.2% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,645 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.84 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.18.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

